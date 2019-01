Share:

A two-day Snow Festival began in Malam Jabba, Swat on Saturday.

It has been organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (KPDC) in collaboration with District Administration Swat.

Different competitions including paragliding, skiing and snow boating are part of the festival. Food stalls, music nights and traditional cultural programs have also been arranged in the event.

The aim of the festival is to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the beautiful spots in Malakand division.