ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi recovered Rs94 billion and filed 32 corruption references in different courts in 2019. According to details, the regional bureau authoriszed 162 inquiries and 39 investigations in last one year. NAB also recovered Rs13 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed the names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam. The bureau filed six corruption references in the Islamabad accountability courts against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Kadwai, Hussain Lawai and others which are under trial as per law. Supreme Court of Pakistan referred fake bank account scam cases to NAB for further investigation in January 2019. The bureau had also arrested former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil Imran ul Haq Shiekh in illegal award of LNG Terminal case. The bureau had also arrested former Interior minister and PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in misappropriation case in Narowal Sports City Project. The NAB Rawalpindi had also sought notorious Madarba scam and recovered Rs2 billion in 2019.