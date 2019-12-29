Share:

LAHORE - Minhajul Quran Foreign Affairs Director GM Malik called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers on Saturday and presented him gift of Eight-volume Quranic Encyclopedia of Dr Tahirul Qadri .

GM Malik told the PA Speaker that the Quranic Encyclopedia encompasses more than 20,000 subjects. Parvez said Qadri’s academic and research based services were valuable for Muslims.

Dr Tahirul Qadri has always raised voice for elimination of extremism and terrorism. He thanked G M Malik for presenting gift of Quranic Encyclopedia and prayed for health and long life of Dr Tahirul Qadri .

During the meeting, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Director General Research Inayatullah were also present.

A delegation, headed by member panel of chairman PA Mian Shafi Muhammad and Awaz Foundation chief Ziaur Rehman called on Parvez Elahi. The PA speaker said the government was striving for solving problems of people, elimination of illiteracy, backwardness and poverty and provision of health, education and other basic facilities.

He appreciated the services of Awaz Foundation in the field of education and reminded that stipends for promotion of girls education in south Punjab had also started during his tenure as CM.

Acknowledging services of Ch Parvez Elahi as CM, Ziaur Rehman said that till now no such second project could be started. The speaker also approved an MoU between Punjab Assembly and Awaz Foundation Pakistan under which legislators will be imparted training for awareness of policy and legislation for achieving targets of education, health and durable progress.