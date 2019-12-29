Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The meeting of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society-PESS Central Working Committee was held Saturday with Gen (r) Javed Aslam Tahir in the chair. On the occasion, the house was apprised of the extensive lobbying efforts of PESS for members, ex-servicemen farmers who are living in Pind Dadan Khan, Chakwal and Khushab districts water starved belt. PESS Head Office bearers over last year wrote/talked to various segments of Pakistani & Chinese governments due to which and alongside other factors, ex-servicemen and civilian farmers of these areas will now benefit from the Jalalpur Irrigation Project included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-(CPEC) project.