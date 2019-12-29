Share:

Islamabad - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has said that distribution of Sehat Sahulat cards among overseas Pakistanis will likely begin next month.

He was addressing the 10th International Medical Conference organised by Medics International held here on Satrurday.

He said that government would also provide a platform to international doctors for bringing their ideas, expertise and technology in the country.

The SAPM also added that the Overseas Ministry has signed a joint venture with Federal Ministry of Health amounting Rs30 million to establish an institute which would provide best services to the overseas doctors in Pakistan.

Zulfi Bukhari maintained that government would ensure facilitation to the doctors for transportation of medical equipment in the country to provide advance medical services to the people.

“Aimed to provide better health services to the overseas Pakistanis, the overseas Pakistanis will get Sehat cards next month so that they can get better healthcare facilities,” he said.

The advisor also said that the federal government had enhanced the monthly pension to Rs8,500 each and aimed to further enhance its value to Rs15,000 in future.

“Overseas ministry has included the names of overseas Pakistanis in the EOBI database to provide pensions because the overseas Pakistanis contribute 7 per cent to the GDP of the country.

The SAPM also welcomed the international doctors and highlighted the Medics International efforts in promoting health services in the country.

Dr. Bagher Larijani, Deputy Minister of Medical Education of Islamic Republic of Iran said: “At the inaugural session of the two-day 10th International Medical Conference 2019 organised by Medics International in Islamabad, that Medics International has expanded by the time and is going on the right direction for expansion, research, education and health services in the field of medicine.”

MI has the scope to engage with other nationals and groups to establish a strong network for expansion of medicines field and to support the people across the globe.

In his welcome speech on the occasion, Dr Shabih Zaidi, the MI’s Global Summit chair, said that the MI had been providing health care-related relief services in such war-torn zones of Iraq and Syria where world renowned relief organisations had yet to get access.

MI Global President Dr Huma Naqvi informed the audience that their organisation had footprint of its relief work in 55 countries around the world as they would continue with their efforts to provide best of medical coverage to underprivileged communities living anywhere in their native land.

She said that relief and medical services were provided in the less-developed countries affected by poverty, civil war, and economic backwardness.

The other distinguished guests included Dr. Bagher Larijani, Deputy Minister of Medical Education of Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Haseeb Athar, Chairman, Federal Public Service Commission, Lt. Gen (Retd) Dr. Imran Majeed, Vice Chancellor, National University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Badshah Zaidi, Maj. Gen (Retd) Former Director of Medicines Armed Forces, Dr Wajih Rizvi, Founder Medics International, Dr Huma Naqvi, Global President, Medics International, Dr Shabih Zaidi, Global Summit Chair, Medics International presented their point of views on how to address the challenges being faced around the world around medicines, education and research.