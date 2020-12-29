Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is very cleverly taking revenge from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the anti-PML-N slogans in Maryam Nawaz’s presence are its proof.

In his tweet, Shahbaz Gill said that that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not allowed to speak in the opposition’s rallies while Maryam Nawaz has become a political maid of Asif Ali Zardari.

Maryam Nawaz was also taunted on stage over reduction in Pakistan’s exports during the PML-N tenure, the SAPM said while adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s predication that he made a decade ago is proving absolutely true.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said PM Imran Khan has smashed the idols of corruption. She said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tried to make the national institutions controversial.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq said the opposition is working on anti-Pakistan agenda and the country does not need any enemy in the presence of such an opposition. The group, doing politics over coronavirus, is suffering from discord, the SACM commented.