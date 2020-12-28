Share:

Gujranwala-A delegation of industrialists from Gujranwala and Lahore has returned home after participating in the 18th Müsi̇ad Expo 2020 held in Turkey. Industrialist and Müsi̇ad member Ahmad Farooq and Shakeel Khan Afridi, which discussed in detail the products of Turkey and Pakistan, led the delegation.

Ahmad Farooq said that Pakistani products have great demand in Turkey and especially the products of Gujranwala have an extra edge there. “A good of number of participation of Pakistani industrialists in the expo shows their great interest in Turkey’s market, which will further help in boosting the trade between the two countries,” he added. Shakeel Khan Afridi said that the visit of Pakistani industrialists to Turkey has greater significance as far as the economical ties are concerned between the two countries. “We are keen to provide the best products of Pakistan and especially of Gujranwala to our brother country.”

Before their departure, the Pakistani delegation extended invitation to Turkish companies, which was cordially accepted by the host industrialists and assured the visiting delegation of their all-out support.