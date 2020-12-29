Share:

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and the DICE Foundation Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop Pakistan’s first electric vehicle.

According to a spokesperson here, TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and DICE Foundation Chairperson Khurshid Qureshi signed the MoU at a ceremony here at TEVTA Secretariat while Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that TEVTA had changed the mode of conventional technical education to modern digital-based technical education. He said that for the purpose, the steps of the TEVTA chairperson were admirable, adding that the development of the electric vehicle would be a paradigm shift for the automobile sector as well as technical education in the country.

Ali Salman Siddique noted that TEVTA was implementing the vision 2023 successfully. He said that the initiative would not only provide training and job opportunities to students but also play its role in the country’s development.

DICE Foundation Chairperson Khurshid Qureshi said that he chose TEVTA from several other organisations because he believed that its skilled workforce could play its role in the development of the vehicle. He said that there was a dire need to provide a platform to the skilled youth as it was the only way which could put Pakistan on the development track.

TEVTA Chief Operating Officer Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and others were also present.

2 children die in roof collapse

Two children died and their parents were injured when roof of a house collapsed in Jerma village said Rescue-1122 on Monday.

Injured Ishaq and his wife suffered injuries while bodies of their two daughters were pulled out from the rubble by Rescue-1122 officials.

The injured and bodies of their two daughters 12 years old Mehnaz and two years old Saira were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital of Kohat.