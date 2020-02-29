Share:

LAHORE - The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the Lahore Press Club’s program ‘Meet the Press’ on Monday.

Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab Assembly and party’s provincial information secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza in a statement issued here on Friday said, “During the visit, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet party’s central Punjab’s divisional, district and city information secretaries, and social media activists in Lahore on Tuesday and will address the gathering.”

The PPP chairman would also meet civil society of Lahore and he was also expected to visit Sahiwal Division, the PPP Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had traveled from Lahore to Karachi and Islamabad a few days ago and he had decided to increase activities in Central Punjab, including Lahore.