Share:

Muzffargarh - Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and Oxfam in Pakistan have launched “Alif Say Uraan” campaign in district Muzaffargarh to create awareness for improved enrolment and allocation of resources for girls’ education. The launch event took place at a ceremony held at District Education Office, Muzaffargarh.

By joining hands with the District Government, Alif Say Uraan will complement the enrolment campaigns that will run in Muzaffargarh, especially for girls. The enrolment drive includes various activities to capture the support of parents and community members for messages and activities that demand improved educational outcomes for girls in Muzaffargarh’s schools.

Speaking at the event, Muzaffargarh ADC General Jaam Aftab appreciated the efforts of ITA and saidDistrict Govt is very much keen to decrease the out of school numbers of district and will be working in full capacity to achieve the target.

A panel discussion on girls’ education financing was also held to stress the need for an increased budget allocation for girls’ education. DEO Education Muzaffargarh Muhammad Akram Shahid, Coordinator Projects at Oxfam in Pakistan Zeeshan Siddique, Assistant Director Ehsaas Program (BISP) Mahar Asif, Rohi TV Amir Dogar and Civil Society representative Umm e Kalsoom Sayal were among the panelists. The panelists pointed out the efforts made by the government, media and civil society to promote girls’ education in the country while they also urged for the need to take more steps to empower girls in Pakistan. They hailed Oxfam in Pakistan’s efforts to bring education to more girls in the country and reiterated their support for Alif Say Uraan.

Pakistan currently has one of the largest numbers of out-of-school population in the world with more than 22.8 million out of school children living in the country according to UNICEF Pakistan. This is especially aggravated for girls as they face considerable barriers to education. Poverty, social norms, insecurity and escalating incidents of armed conflicts and violence has led to a decrease in girls' enrollment and an increase in gender disparity in education.

The education campaign, “Alif Say Uraan” was launched on February 26th with district education Authority’s school enrolment campaign. The inspiration of designing the conceptual framework of this national level campaign is based on empowering parents, girls, youth and citizens to leveragetheir demands on access to quality public education and advocate on enhanced budgetary allocations.