Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoun chaired first syndicate meeting of University of Chakwal at New Minister’s Block on Friday. He sought details of future programs with the recommendation of the academic council in the next meeting. The syndicate advised to set up the Departments of Geological Sciences, Anthropology, Salt and Mines, Tourism and Agriculture according to the regional importance.

The syndicate approved the rules and regulations for the Engineering University Taxila, suggested name of a member for the chairman of the Securities Committee as well as the members for the Selection Board and the Finance & Planning Committee.

The syndicate directed discussing matters relating to appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the Finance & Planning Committee. The syndicate also approved setting up a lab for the e-Rozgaar Programme.