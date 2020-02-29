Share:

ATTOCK - A cop of CTD was martyred by unknown assailants near Hazro when he was going back home after performing his duty.

As per details, Constable Sohail Khan of Counter-Terrorism Department was going back home when near Hazro he was martyred by unknown assailants who were already waiting for him there. Sohail received different bullet injuries and died on the spot. DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani and other police officials reached the crime scene and collected evidences. His dead body was shifted to hospital for postmartem.

Later his funeral prayer was offered at Police Lines Attock. DPO Attock and large number of police personnel and relatives of the martyred constable attended the funeral prayer. A smartly dressed police squad presented guard of honour to the martyred constable. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in village Nartopa. Sohail Khan has left behind his widow, two sons and parents.

DPO Attock, while talking to the parents of the martyred cop, said that teams had been constituted to arrest the culprits and said that all facilities to the bereaved family will be provided as per the existing rules and they would not be left alone.

Two die as roof collapses due to heavy rain

A woman and her daughter died while her parents received multiple injuries when the roof of their mud house caved in because of thunder storm in the limits of Pindigheb Police Statiin.

As per details, Muhammad Akram, his wife, their 26-year-old daughter and their grand daughter who was three-year-old were sleeping in their mud house in Dhok area when the roof of their house collapsed because of heavy rain and thunder storm. All of them were buried under the debris. Daughter of Akram and grand-daughter died while Akram and his wife received serious injuries. Both have been shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.