Share:

Sargodha (PR): The first ever Digital Sargodha 2020 Expo at Sargodha University on Thursday brought local entrepreneurs and students from multiple disciplines together for a day of hands-on experience with technology. The University and E-Rozgaar Center at the University collaborated on full technology immersion experiences, showed attendees the importance of technology and how it was related to a variety of career fields. The event was organized under the theme ‘Shaping Lives through Technology’. The expo was aimed at training and equipping the youth with modern technology for a better tomorrow. The Expo also provided an occasion to entrepreneurs and students for businesses to identify new opportunities in the increasingly crowded digital marketplace and also make valuable contacts with other organisations from across the region. Students also learn how complex instruments contribute to conducting experiments.