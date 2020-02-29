Share:

LAHORE - Young and emerging talent Haniya Minhas on Friday qualified for the finals of the girls U-18 and boys/girls U-12 in Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Friday.

Haniya continued to inspire the tennis greats and enthusiasts with her tremendous tennis skills and techniques as she once again proved her mettle by outclassing experienced Ashtifila Arif 6-0, 6-0 in the girls U-18 semifinals to squeeze into the final. She didn’t allow her opponent to even earn a single point and fully dominated the entire semifinal to win in great style. The other semifinal of the same category was won Shimza Durab, who thrashed Fajar Masood 6-0, 6-0 to set final date with Haniya.

Haniya also booked berth in the boys/girls U-12 final as she outperformed seasoned campaigner Ameer Mazari 8-1 in the first semifinal while in the second semifinal, promising Omer Jawad of Beaconhouse Walton Campus toppled spirited Ismail Aftab 8-2 to set final clash against Haniya.

Omer Jawad also qualified for the second final, when he outscored the same opponent, Ismail Aftab, by 8-3 in the boys U-10 semifinal while emerging talent Zohaib Afzal Malik of LGS Phase V DHA crushed struggling Harris Bajwa 8-0 to make his way to final, where he will take on Omer Jawad.

In boys U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ahtesham Arif 6-2, 7-6 while Jabir Ali beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 6-3. In boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Ahtesham Arif/Jabir Ali beat Hamza Jawad/Asad Zaman 4-2, 2-4, 10-5 while Zain Ch/Ifham Rana beat Ahmer Saeed/Tauheed Awais 4-2, 4-2. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Ameer Mazari 8-7 while Shahzaib Zahid beat Waleed Javeed 8-3.

Today (Saturday), the finals of all the categories will be played, while top dignitaries are expected to grace the concluding ceremony as chief guests. Other notables, who will witness the enthralling finals, include PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), officials, players, families and tennis enthusiasts.