Intermittent rain is continuing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi since early this morning.

The Met Office has forecast more rain/wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hour.

Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar 13 degree centigrade, Karachi 22, Quetta 3, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad 7 and Murree 8 degree centigrade.