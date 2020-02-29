Share:

KANDHKOT - Sindh Rangers organised a day long medical camp here at Jaam Khan Sohanro village on Friday to provide free health facilities to people of the katcha area.

52 Wing Commander Colonel Amir Iqbal inaugurated the camp.

People from various adjoining areas of the city, especially Ghouspur, visited the camp in large numbers to avail the facility.

The camp had essential medical equipment, medicines and even ambulances, while surgeons, physicians, pediatricians, ENT specialists, gynecologists and dermatologists were present there along with the paramedical staff to treat the patients. Medical examination of more than 950 patients was conducted at the camp.

Apart from that, free test facility was also available for the diagnosis of diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis B & C and heart problem at the camp. Patients were provided medicines at the camp free of cost.

Highly appreciative of the initiative, the villagers thanked the Sindh Rangers for organising a free medical camp in Katcha area.