Share:

At least 15 people, including six civilians — have been wounded in a gun and explosive attack on the office of the deputy inspector general of police, Loralai, Balochistan, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt confirmed the development and said that a recruitment test for police clerks was the target of the attack. The office was initially fired on, which was followed by an explosion, he said. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Medical Superintendent of Loralai Civil Hospital Dr Faheem said that 15 injured were brought to the hospital. He added that condition of the two civilians had been deteriorating so they were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Loralai.

Earlier, on January 1, in a similar attack in the same district, four security personnel were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists trying to storm the residential and administration compound inside a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre.