SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar Monday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) where he discussed in detail matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. It was worth mentioning that Federal Minister Asad Umar is the first Finance Minister, who has visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), as no Federal Minister for Finance has ever bothered to visit SCCI since 1999 to listen to the problems of Sialkot exporters.

Federal Minister Asad Umar assured full support and patronage to the business community by the government for the proper economic growth and increase in national exports. He said that the government was successfully taking the national economy towards stability. He said that the government was also successfully removing all the impediments from the way of smooth economic growth by giving boost to national exports.

Asad Umar said that economical and industrial boost was on the top on economic agenda of the government. He hinted out the possibilities of legislative changes in the coming budget to facilitate the business community by taking all the stake holders into confidence.

He said that the government was actively considering simplification of all the taxes' collection and making it easier as well.

"Government is taking tough decisions to boom up the national economy, as it does not put any additional burden on the shoulders of the common people in this mini budget", he added.

He said that government was making hectic efforts to boom up national economy and strengthening the national commerce and trade besides removing all the hurdles from the smooth way of economic stability in the country.

He asked the business community of Pakistan to adopt the unique export culture of Sialkot to boom up national exports. He said that the government was making all-out sincere efforts to ensure doing business easy in Pakistan.

He urged Sialkot exporters to make strategic thinking to boost the national exports. "Government will support Sialkot business community in every matter," he pledged.

Asad Umar added the government was evolving positive and effective strategies to boost exports through the direly needed reduction in cost of doing business in Pakistan.

He said the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems being faced by the business community, saying that the government was making all out sincere efforts for the early amicable solution to these problems by taking the businessmen into confidence.

PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar revealed that the government was making proper planning, evolving effective and positive policies to boost industrial sector, besides, taking business community into confidence for ensuring complete implementation of business and investment-friendly policies in the country.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr. Jehanzaib Khan said that the tax system was being made easier to facilitate the business community.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Jehanzaib Khan, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Industry and Production Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Labour Punjab Ansar Majeed Niazi, SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan, Vice President Aamir Hameed Bhatti, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi and the representatives of all the main trade bodies of Sialkot also attended the meeting.