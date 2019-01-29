Share:

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officer has been gunned down in D.I. Khan’s Muslim Bazaar on Tuesday.

According to police, the firing incident reported near Qureshi Walan area where unknown armed assailants opened fire on the CTD official. He was being moved to the nearby hospital but he died on the way.

The official has been identified as Kamran. The police cordoned off the area to collect evidences . Further investigation is underway, said the police.

The Sahiwal encounter on January 19, led by CTD officials, that killed three unarmed members of an innocent family, triggered a nationwide debate on ‘absolute powers’ given to law enforcers to kill anyone.

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Jan 19.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.