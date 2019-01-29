Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday departed for Oman on a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral ties with the leadership of the Middle Eastern country.

During his visit, the foreign minister will hold key meetings with Omani leaders and will take part in the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) along with his Omani counterpart.

He will also address a gathering of the Pakistani community living in Oman. The visit is aimed to deepen bilateral, regional and economic cooperation between Islamabad and Muscat.

Earlier, on January 28, the minister had said that he will also visit London next month. The purpose of the visit is to meet the House of Commons and raise the Kashmir issue, he added.

“We will present Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and Indian atrocities being carried out in occupied Kashmir before Britain’s leadership.”

Qureshi further said Pakistan has always stressed for peace and wishes to resolve water conflict with India through dialogue.