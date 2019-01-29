Share:

SWABI:- Four persons of a family were killed and two others got injured when roof of a mud house caved-in in a far-flung village in Yar Hussain region, Tehsil Razaar, police and other officials who visited the collapsed house said. The incident occurred in Sodher area, situated in the jurisdiction of Yar Hussain police station. Sarfraz Khan, the poor farmer who got injured in the roof collapse told media persons in the hospital that the recent four-day excessive rains had weakened the mud walls and roof of the house but they were not expecting such an incident.–Staff Reporter

Narrating the incident, he said that when roof of the house caved-in, they started crying which alerted the neighbours who rushed for the rescue work.

The people extracted the dead bodies from the mud debris. The local police had also reached the spot. The four injured people have been shifted to Bacha Medical Complex Shahmansoor where the doctors said that they were in serious condition.

The deceased were identified as Sarfaraz’s wife, his 12-year-old son Abdullah, 11-year-old daughter Marwa, and one and half year old Mahnoor. Sarfaraz and six-year-old Danish got injured.

Meanwhile, one person was killed in Batakara village on Monday, said police. Registering an FIR in Topi city police said that his brother, Faisal Zaman and Syed Khan had exchanged hot words a few days back and later Syed allegedly succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The police have registered FIR and started investigations.