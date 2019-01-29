Share:

Local politicians from Gujranwala met Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and announced joining the PML-Q. Those who met Ch Parvez and MNA Hussain Elahi included Araeen community president Babu Kashif, former MPA Ch Shabbir Mehr, former nazim Ch Khalid and their supporters. Talking to them, Parvez said that focus of PML-Q politics was welfare of common man. The party, he said, always serve the masses. Along with providing basic facilities, the PML-Q completed mega projects in Punjab. The delegation, while acknowledging Chaudhrys’ services, said people of Gujranwala fully supported PML-Q.