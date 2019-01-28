Share:

SAHIWAL-The lawyer of family of Sahiwal firing incident victims on Monday presented audio recording of alleged threat call and demanded security from the government for his clients.

According to details, the lawyer said that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has been informed about the call. "JIT has assured that the official weapons used in the incident will be recovered. Those Counter-Terrorism Department officials who are trying to save their colleagues should also be questioned," he added.

On the other hand, the eye-witnesses have started recording their statement in the case at Yousafwala police station.

On January 19, Counter-Terrorism Department officials killed four people, including a couple and their teenage daughter in an alleged "encounter" in Sahiwal, triggering a national outcry that prompted the government to take the security officials into custody and order an investigation into the incident.

The officials claimed that the 'terrorists' were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO). Three other terrorists including Shahid Jabar and Abdul Rahman managed to flee during the chase near the toll plaza of Sahiwal.

They also claimed of confiscating explosives and weapons from the car, adding that officers were investigating into the matter as part of the operation in Faisalabad on January 16.

Contrarily, an eye-witness has told the media that the deceased were neither equipped with any weapon nor resisted officers whereas three children were also present in the car.

The eyewitnesses further said that the children while speaking to them at a nearby petrol station claimed that the "police have killed their parents".

"Following the firing incident, the police left the children at the petrol station where they spoke to us. A few minutes later, however, Counter-Terrorism Department officials returned and took the children with them to an undisclosed location," the eyewitnesses added.