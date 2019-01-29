Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has approved plea against former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar for not taking oath.

During the proceedings, the court has sent notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and federal government and also sought replies from them.

The petitioner adopted the stance that Chaudhry Nisar has insulted the emotions of voters who supported him in General Election 2018.

He requested the court to nullify Nisar’s victory and order re-election in the constituency.

It is to be mentioned here that Chaudhry Nisar was elected as member of provincial assembly (MPA) from PP-10 in the elections. However, he has not taken oath so far.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly demanding to cancel membership of former interior minister.

PTI MPA Momina Waheed said that Chaudhry Nisar is not giving importance to the sentiments of people who voted him during the elections.