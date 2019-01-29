Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan on Monday stressed the need for making joint strategy to fight the climate change and termed it a universal issue.

He was delivering a special lecture on climate change organised the Lahore High Court Bar Association. The chief justice said that climate change had become a universal issue. “No county in individual capacity could defeat it. So the time ripe for make a joint strategy at international level to save the world from the affects of climate change,” he said.

He lauded American Professor Dr Nicolas A Robinson for making efforts not only in his country’s level but also at universal level against the matter. He stressed a need for taking benefit from his research into the universal issue. He said that Pakistan seriously took up the matter after 2012. After that, green benches were set up in all the high courts and lower courts of the county. In Punjab Judicial Academy, he further said, judges were educated on environmental justice. The climate change is severely affecting Pakistan, he said.

Earlier, Prof Robison in his special lecture shared his research with the participants. He also highlighted various aspects to solve the universal phenomenon.

Professor Nicholas A Robinson developed environmental law in 1969 when he was named to the Legal Advisory Committee of the President’s Council on Environmental Quality. He practiced the law in law firms for municipalities and as general counsel of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

He drafted New York’s wetlands and wild bird laws and was inaugurated as the first chairman of both the statutory Freshwater Wetlands Appeals Board and Greenway Heritage Conservancy for the Hudson River Valley.

The seminar was also attended by Justice Mamoon Rasheed, Justice Farrukh Irfan, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Shahid Jamil, Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza and Justice Jawad Hassan.