ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has to appoint Ahmer Kunwar of TouchSky Group on the special task force to revive football in the country.

On Monday, the PM met TouchSky Group CEO Ahmer Kunwar and Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi to discuss the development of the sport in Pakistan. The PM also discussed a long-term plan of strengthening football as a sport in the country.

In the meeting, the two discussed uplifting football by coaching domestic talent and prepping them for international leagues. Imran Khan said: “In order to provide opportunities to our youth to showcase their talent and bring out Pakistan’s football potential, we need to have on-ground facilities to develop the sport in the country.”

The PM acknowledged the potential in Pakistan for football and had high hopes because of what the World Soccer Star Event is planning to do on ground. The World Soccer Stars is making Pakistan the destination of aspirations through football with iconic legends as advocates.

Ahmer Kunwar described the concept which will promote Pakistan in terms of football, music, culture, tourism and all underpinned by presenting a soft image of Pakistan on global platforms. He stressed on the need for representation of Pakistan football players on an international platform for which TSG has planned to uproot domestic talent and train them to eventually be able to play for international leagues.

TouchSky Group is the architect behind the World Soccer Stars 2019, the biggest football event in Pakistan’s history all set to host some of the biggest soccer players of the world playing on Pakistani soil. The TouchSky Group is aiming to establish a long-term plan in the country to develop the sport and to strengthen the passion for football by establishing clinics and providing the requisite training to create future football stars from Pakistan.