Share:

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) president Shehbaz Sharif holds an offshore property portfolio of four flats in the United Kingdom (UK), according to the documents submitted by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the details, flats on Berkeley Street, Staines Road, West Tower Pan Peninsula, owned by the younger Sharif, were bought during the 2005-2007 period.

Furthermore, payment of 80 percent of the cost of three of the flats was made through mortgage and bank loans.