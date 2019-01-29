Share:

ISLAMABAD – Top seed Zeeshan Zeb thrashed Rafi Khan in straight games in the first round of U-19 category of the 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash 2019, played at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex Rashidabad Tandoallahayar on Monday. Zeeshan Zeb won the first game 11-2, second 11-7 and third 11-6, while in other U-19 first round matches, Moaz Khan beat Shahab Khan 2-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8, Saqib Iqbal beat Atif Malik 11-8, 11-8, 11-9, Shehzad Ali Khan beat M Usman 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, Ahmad Hassan beat M Junaid Khan 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8, Naveed Rehman beat Qasim Noorani 11-3, 11-5, 11-1, Hamza Sharif beat Malik Abdul Moiz 11-4, 11-1, 11-5 and Uzair Shoukat beat Danish 11-7, 11-4, 11-2.