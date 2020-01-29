Share:

Lahore - As many as eleven people including three women and two siblings died when fire erupting at a small factory led to a powerful cylinder blast that virtually turned the structure into a rubble here on late Monday night.

The factory was producing deodorants and had long been set up in a residential area, Imamia Colony, situated in Shahdara Town police precincts. Owner of the factory also got pressed under the collapsing concrete and had died before he was pulled out of the debris.

Those killed in the incident included 60-year-old Zahid S/O Fazal and his wife 55-year-old Rasheedan Bibi, two siblings nine-year-old Musa and seven-year-old Areeba, 45-year-old Naweed and the factory owner 45-year-old Abid S/O Boota. A young woman, a girl and two men are yet to be identified.

Two of the injured, 30-year-old Zahid S/O Abdul Majeed and 21-year-old Junaid S/O Akram were found with their respiratory systems operating and both were accordingly shifted to Mayo Hospital for the required treatment.

Receiving information about the emergency situation, officials of Rescue-1122 hurried to spot with 10 fire-tenders and other paraphernalia. Rescuers got the adjacent houses vacated as at one time the fire seemed to be uncontrollable. Intermittent rain combined with power supply suspension hampered the relief work. The rescuers kept working all through Tuesday and searched the factory ruins thoroughly.

It may be recalled here that countless small factories are operational in several residential areas of the provincial capital and every year many big tragedies like this Imamia Colony one take place here but authorities concerned have done nothing solid so far.

CM grieved at loss of lives in factory fire: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to fire in a factory near Imamia Colony. The CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued here, the CM also ordered for investigating the incident and sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division. He directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured, adding that persons responsible for negligence should be identified after an investigation and action be initiated.