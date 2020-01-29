Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Asif Toba thrashed Shahdab Baig 5-1 in the final to lift the 4th Jubilee Insurance Master’s (+40) National Snooker title here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Tuesday. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Administration Mansoor Ahmed Khan graced the occasion as chief guest, while DDG Technical and Training M Azam Dar, who is also director media, Director Administration Muhammad Saeed, Assistant Director Women Cell Shazia Ejaz, In-charge Securities Capt (R) Ashraf and others were also present on the occasion. Asif Toba , who was firm favourite, was in superb knick in the first frame, which he won 70-18 while he won the second 72-19, third 59-57, fourth 57-48, fifth 22-67 and sixth and decisive one 53-39 to land the title. Later, the chief guest distributed trophies and prizes among the cueists.