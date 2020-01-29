Share:

PESHAWAR - A local court in Peshawar on Tuesday directed authorities to transfer Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement

(PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen to Dera Ismail

Khan Jail, a day after he was taken into custody on

a 14-day judicial remand.

Accepting the DI Khan police’s request to transfer Pashteen to DI Khan on a first information report accusing him of sedition and incitement, the

district and sessions court also rejected a plea by

the accused for transit bail. The PTM chief was

arrested on Monday after a First Information Report was registered against him in DI Khan under

Sections 506, 153-A, 120-B, 124 of the Pakistan

Penal Code. The FIR alleges Pashteen, along with

other leaders of the PTM, had claimed the Constitution of 1973 violated basic human rights during

a speech in DI Khan on January 18. It also claimed

that he passed derogatory remarks about the state

of Pakistan. In addition to the PTM leader, several

workers of the civil rights movement have also

been taken into custody. Local media has identified these men as Muhammad Salam, Abdul Hameed, Idrees, Bilal, Mohib, Sajjadul Hassan, Aimal,

Farooq and Muhammad Salman.

Following the PTM leader’s arrest, the movement’s remaining leadership, including lawmakers Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir have announced

to stage protest demonstration in various parts of

the country demanding his release.

The PTM rose to prominence in February, 2018

after the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah

Mehsud in Karachi. As protests spread nationwide, the rights-based alliance—which seeks an

end to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, unlawful detentions, and accountability for

all those found complicit in these activities came

under fire from the military, which has accused

the group of colluding with “enemy forces” to destabilise the country.