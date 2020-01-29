Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan cricket team did manage to win the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh 2-0, but it badly exposed Mr. three-in-one Misbah-ul-Haq’s coward and defensive approach.

One thing is crystal clear that after being thrashed by low-ranked Sri Lankan team at home ground, Misbah was feeling the heat and was determined to avoid fate against Bangladesh, who were not even half in the absence of banned Shakib-ul-Hasan and wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who refused to tour Pakistan. Mushfiqur is the backbone of Bangladesh batting, who singlehandedly helped Bangladesh beat mighty India in the only T20 victory, which they imposed on India during their last visit.

As per expectations, Misbah once again recalled aged duo of Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez, which was highly surprising and clearly indicates that Misbah doesn’t have long-term plans in his mind. Both Malik and Hafeez should be brought to Australia for a tough tour to help the national team, but he and the veteran duo were fully aware about their capacities, that’s why they preferred to skip the tough Australia tour. But now against average Bangladesh, Misbah once again showered blessings to certain individuals, who had not even ordinary record in the domestic circuit.

After withdrawing pace sensation Naseem Shah from ICC U-19 World Cup, his non-selection in the national squad is a great injustice with the youngster. Naseem could have gained much-needed international exposure and could have been highly successful, had Misbah used commonsense, but the chief selector had other ideas in mind. PCB Chairman Ehsna Mani and CEO Wasim Gulzar Khan don’t have time and courage to seek explanation from Misbah, rather they are more busy in enjoying tours instead of focussing on improving the declining standard of national team.

On what performances and results, Misbah included Musa Khan, Ahsan Ali, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed and why ordinary Rizwan always remained the first choice for Inzamam and now for Misbah. Why Kamran Akmal is given such treatment, why Amad Butt was not given go ahead and considered for playing XI, why Muhammad Hussnain, who despite getting more than ample chances, proved himself a failure, once again get nod of approval.

If Haris Rauf could get straight induction in the national team on the basis of Big Bash performances, then why not a highly-talented and proven stuff Imran Ali, who is a complete all-rounder, had scored loads of runs, took wickets and won man-of-the-match awards in the Qatar 10 League, but like always, he was ignored again. Why he is given such ‘special’ treatment? Despite being dubbed by cricketing greats as automatic replacement of great Abdul Razzaq, the promising youngster is still waiting for nod of approval from the selectors.

Despite getting ample chances, Shadab Khan remained a failure but he is an automatic choice for Misbah, who never forgets to include him. For how long nepotism and personal liking and disliking will continue to destroy the careers of talented youngsters like Ali Imran, who could easily get place in any top side, but have no space in the national team. If the PCB continues to ignore such talented players, it will be only Pakistan cricket’s loss and no one else, but the board and Misbah will be held responsible for that.

Usman Qadir is in the squad because of his close friendship with national team skipper Babar Azam. When he was selected for Australian tour, Msibah said Usman had performed well in Big Bash and knows Australian conditions well, then why Usman was not given a single outing? Pakistan team has hardly managed to hold onto their No 1 status in ICC T20 rankings, but for how long they will maintain this status?

It is hoped that in the best interest of cricket and country, PCB Patron Imran Khan will fix high-flying PCB top brass to ensure merit in selection and provide just to the talented youngsters like Ali Imran.