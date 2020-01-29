Share:

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq said the district government will beautify the city by making it clean and green by all means.

In this regard, all the resources would be utilised by Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company during the drive, he said during a meeting with Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar here on Tuesday. He said the complaints of citizens would be resolved on priority basis, adding that the district government would launch awareness in educational institutions regarding cleanliness and sanitation.

To become Clean and Green Champion, the students would also be informed about the procedure so that a maximum number of participants should be there in this drive. MD RMWC Awais Manzoor Tarar briefed the DC that tonnes of waste are being lifted daily by the sanitary workers. He said communication departments moved to different areas and conduct different kind of awareness activities despite harsh weather conditions.

He informed that communications team moved to the markets of Asghar Mall Scheme, UC 20 and disseminated message regarding sanitation. He appealed to join hands to make Rawalpindi city, a clean green city.