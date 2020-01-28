Share:

Rahim yar khan -A Suigas pipeline which exploded with a bang near Sadiqabad late on Monday night was repaired after four hours. However gas supply could not be restored until Tuesday evening.

According to eye witnesses, explosive material had been found from the blast site and the incident could be an act committed by anti-state elements. Due to explosion, the national kitty had to bear a loss of Rs15 million, besides damage caused to nearby sugarcane crop on five acre land.

According to details, a 36-inch diameter pipeline running from Sindh to Punjab late on Monday night suddenly exploded and its sound was heard far away. As a result, huge flames of fire started rising in the atmosphere. Pakistan Army, District Administration, SNGPL and Rescue 1122 personnel arrived on the scene and started rescue activities. Immediate evacuation orders were issued to nearby residents. The gas supply was suspended but after four hours of continuous struggle, the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. According to sources, the gas pipeline restoration was underway till Tuesday evening and gas supply could not be restored. It was almost three to four years ago the gas pipeline was also blown up in the area.

Coronavirus: RY Khan health teams screen 50 Chinese nationals

A high-level health department team visited on Monday all four Chinese camps across the district in connection with the Coronavirus.

Full screening of 50 Chinese residing on the camps was made. Distt administration also examined all record but no evidence of any Chinese national arriving from the affected province was found.

It has been learnt that a special desk has also been set up at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan regarding Coronavirus from where all citizens will be able to exchange information. CEO Health Dr. Sakhawat Randhawa told The Nation that Health Department was implementing all precautions regarding the Coronavirus.

He said complete screening of all Chinese residents living in Rahim Yar Khan had been made. He added that all precautionary measures will be taken against Coronavirus and their screening process will continue.