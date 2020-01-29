PESHAWAR - Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that Peshawar being the capital of province was the

face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and

a metropolitan to people of the

province.

“Federal and Provincial governments would utilize all possible resources for its development on modern lines and

to revive the past glory of the

capital city,” he expressed these

views while presiding over a

high-level meeting on Peshawar

uplift plan. The meeting was an

update on the progress of Peshawar uplift plan.

Arbab Shehzad was briefed

on short term, midterm and

long term projects. Heads of

department presented review

in one forum. Thematic areas

discussed in the agenda were

to improve and develop infrastructure, traffic management

system, beautification, service

delivery, recreation and sports,

sanitation, drinking water, electricity, gas and improving health

and education facilities in provincial metropolis. The Advisor

expressed satisfaction over the

progress of the provincial government and line departments

regarding the planning for the

development of Peshawar and

emphasised fast track implementation of the uplift plan.

Besides KP Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, Advisor

to CM on Local Government

and Rural Development Kamran

Bangash, Special Assistant on

Excise Ghazan Jamal, Additional

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir

other administrative secretaries

and concerned authorities also

attended the meeting.