PESHAWAR - Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that Peshawar being the capital of province was the
face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and
a metropolitan to people of the
province.
“Federal and Provincial governments would utilize all possible resources for its development on modern lines and
to revive the past glory of the
capital city,” he expressed these
views while presiding over a
high-level meeting on Peshawar
uplift plan. The meeting was an
update on the progress of Peshawar uplift plan.
Arbab Shehzad was briefed
on short term, midterm and
long term projects. Heads of
department presented review
in one forum. Thematic areas
discussed in the agenda were
to improve and develop infrastructure, traffic management
system, beautification, service
delivery, recreation and sports,
sanitation, drinking water, electricity, gas and improving health
and education facilities in provincial metropolis. The Advisor
expressed satisfaction over the
progress of the provincial government and line departments
regarding the planning for the
development of Peshawar and
emphasised fast track implementation of the uplift plan.
Besides KP Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, Advisor
to CM on Local Government
and Rural Development Kamran
Bangash, Special Assistant on
Excise Ghazan Jamal, Additional
Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir
other administrative secretaries
and concerned authorities also
attended the meeting.