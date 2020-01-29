Share:

LAHORE - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) retained the men’s team event title after beating Pakistan Wapda 3-1 here on Tuesday. In men’s team event, Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Murad Ali (NBP) 16-21, 21-16, 21-18 in the first singles, while in the first doubles, Rizwan Azam/Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat M Ali Larosh/Irfan Saeed (Wapda) 21-19, 21-19, in the second singles, Anjum Bashir (NBP) beat Amir Saeed (Wapda) 21-11, 21-12 and in the second doubles, Kashif Sulehri/Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) beat Awais Zahid/Atique (Wapda) 22-19, 9-21, 21-10 and steered NBP to title triumph. In the women’s team event, Wapda retained the title in the by thrahshing SNGPL 3-0. In the first singles, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) 21-3, 21-10, in first doubles, Saima Waqas/Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Zubaira Islam/Javeria Tahir (SNGPL) 21-18, 21-12 and in second singles, Bushra Qayyum (Wapda) beat Aqsa Zikriya (SNGPL) 21-16, 21-13 to guide Wapda to title victory