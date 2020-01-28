Share:

SARGODHA-Sargodha University (SU) and Indus Broadcasting and Corporation (IBC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together for capacity building of the students of Communication and Media Studies.

The MoU was signed by NomanYasir, Incharge Department of Communication and Media Studies and Sabookh Syed, Editor IBC.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Anjum Murtaza and faculty members of the Department of Communication and Media Studies were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Sabookh Syed said that it was very important for the students of Media and Journalism, especially those who were studying in universities located in far-flung areas of Pakistan, to develop practical exposure of the field for securing their places in the media sector. “IBC would help them getting hands-on experience and making good journalists and media practitioners in future,” he added.

The MoU aims at enhancing exposure and practical experience of the students of Communication and Media Studies by arranging joint academic, training and research activities for them.

According to the agreement, IBC would provide the support and assistance in capacity building of the students of Communication Studies through formal and informal training and workshops.

Under the MoU, both parties would arrange joint academic and research activities to enhance exposure and practical experience of Media students. The parties will also jointly arrange ‘Young Writers Competition’ once a year at Sargodha University.

The agreement also calls on IBC to provide portfolio portals on its websites for the students of Sargodha University so they could be able to showcase their articles/reports online.

Other provisions of the MoU include technical support to IBC through SU’s Web Development Cell and special coverage to SU’s events by the IBC.

It may added here that IBC is an Islamabad-based initiative taken by a group of journalists and communication professionals who believe to promote democratic values and advocate culture of debate among masses for behavioral changes and provides services related to training, production, broadcasting, social media marketing, research and monitoring.

Two commit suicide in Sargodha

Two men committed suicide in separate incidents in Shahpur and Jhal Chakian police limits on Tuesday. Police sources said Muhammad Wasim (24) resident of village Nawabpur Tehsil Shahpur used to quarrel with his family members over some domestic matters; on the day of incident he ended his life by gun fire.

In another incident, an old man Muhammad Safar (60) of Chak 60/NB has shot himself dead irritated over his prolonged disease and domestic condition.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after necessary medical formalities.