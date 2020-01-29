Share:

ATTOCK - Three persons including two women were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Monday. In the first incident, a speedy car recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked two women to death on Fatehjang - Kohat Road near Ahmedal Morr in limits of Fatehjang Police Station limits.

Police and hospital sources said that Azmat Bibi along with her sister-in-law Gulfreen Bibi, resident of Village Pind Perriyal was crossing Fatehjang- Kohat Road at Ahmedal Morr near Khoar when a speedy car recklessly driven by an unidentified driver hit them. They were moved to THQ hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The driver managed to escape from the crime scene.

In the second incident, police recovered a dead body of a 70-year-old man who was missing for a couple of days, from his house in Cambelpur Mosa in limits of Hazro Police Station. Police sources said that the man identified as Mohammad Sadiq was missing from his house for the last couple of days. On Monday some passersby spotted his body in a well and informed police. Later police called Rescue 1122 to take out the body and shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy. Police have registered two separate cases and further investigation were underway.