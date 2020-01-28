Share:

ATTOCK-Three persons including two women were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Monday. In the first incident, a speedy car recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked two women to death on Fatehjang - Kohat Road near Ahmedal Morr in limits of Fatehjang Police Station limits.

Police and hospital sources said that Azmat Bibi along with her sister-in-law Gulfreen Bibi, resident of Village Pind Perriyal was crossing Fatehjang- Kohat Road at Ahmedal Morr near Khoar when a speedy car recklessly driven by an unidentified driver hit them. They were moved to THQ hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The driver managed to escape from the crime scene.

In the second incident, police recovered a dead body of a 70-year-old man who was missing for a couple of days, from his house in Cambelpur Mosa in limits of Hazro Police Station. Police sources said that the man identified as Mohammad Sadiq was missing from his house for the last couple of days. On Monday some passersby spotted his body in a well and informed police. Later police called Rescue 1122 to take out the body and shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy. Police have registered two separate cases and further investigation were underway.

10 held for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol

APP adds: The Civil Defense teams caught 10 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG and selling loose petrol during the last 24 hours.

A civil defense spokesman said that teams of civil defense along with local police checked various areas of the city and arrested 10 shopkeepers including Faisal and Jameel from Iron market, Walid Raza from Chak 230-RB, Kashif and Siddique Sargodha Road, Amir from Akbar Town, Shahbaz from Sana Park, Munir Ahmed from Talianwala, Umer from Chak 6-GB, and Tahir from Fauji chowk red handed while selling loose petrol and decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them and started investigation.