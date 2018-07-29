Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday summoned for Sunday (today) chief executive officers of the all public sector companies, and sought list of the officers getting salaries more than Rs300,000 per month from the companies.

The CJP passed the order while heading a three-member bench seized with the hearing of multiple suo-motu notices at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

Appearing before the court, Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Khan Durani said that all the chief executive officers of the companies were ready to return the market-based salaries they had been drawing over and above their regular salaries. He said they required two days to return their salaries.

Answering a question, the Punjab chief secretary said Punjab Saaf Pani Company’s CEO Muhammad Usman had been drawing Rs1.3 million on account of monthly salary. At this, the CJP observed that even his salary was less than Rs1. 3 million.

On it, the chief secretary said that a list of 346 government officials working with the companies had been provided to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that had sought details beyond the scope of the court’s order.

In compliance with the court orders, the establishment division secretary also appeared in the court and submitted a report about the officers of federal and Punjab governments posted in public companies on deputation basis. However, the secretary could not submit details about the officials of other three provinces. On it, the CJP expressed dismay and directed him to submit the report.

The CJP remarked that the extra salary paid to the companies’ heads would be deposited to the dams’ fund.

“They can’t allow misuse of public money,” the CJP remarked, adding that “ the hospitals are facing shortage of medicine and the officers are enjoying luxuries,” . The court adjourned the hearing for Sunday (today).

In a separate case of 22 plots of Lahore Development Authority that earlier given to owners of petroleum pumps established, the Authority officials presented a report of ‘terms and Conditions of auctioning the land’ before the Supreme Court on Saturday.

At this, CJP directed the owners of the petroleum pumps to leave the possession of the land within 60 days. The top judge directed the LDA to publish the terms and conditions and auction the land.

Khwaja Riaz, an owner of a petroleum pump, appeared in the court and said that his son was a police officer who embraced martyrdom for which he got the petrol pump. The CJP asked him which government gave him petroleum pump against the martyrdom of his son. He replied the government of Sharifs. At this, the CJP observed that he knew about him, his mayor-ship and close ties with the Sharifs.

“Against martyrdom of a son, job and case is given and not the petroleum pumps,” the CJP remarked. The court rejected the plea of Khwaja Riaz and ordered him to leave the possession of the land.