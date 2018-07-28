Share:

SIALKOT: The election observers of the European Union (EU) visited Sialkot and met with the local politicians including PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif and discussed several political issues with them. Later, the EU observers also attended the consolidation proceedings between the winning PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif and PTI’s loser Usman Dar followed by the petition submitted by PTI candidate Usman Dar for re-counting of the votes in Sialkot city’s NA-73 constituency. The EU observers also reviewed the prevailing political scenario of Sialkot district.