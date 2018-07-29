Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation General Manager Ali Akbar Malik has said that development and promotion of tourism in the country is the first priority of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). Talking to APP he said that efforts will be continued to achieve the set targets in current fiscal year. He said that due to the improvement in the security situation in the country, domestic tourism has increased significantly compared to last few years. "Tourism is the only sector that can bring people closer from different nations in the world and establish mutual harmony.