SIALKOT/NOORPUR THAL-PML-N’s winner from a Narowal national constituency Ch Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N would play an effective role of opposition in the National Assembly.

He said that the PML-N would remain a part of the democratic process. He was talking to the party workers after winning the July 25, 2018 general elections by defeating PTI’s candidate Ibrarul Haq.

Ahsan Iqbal added that the public mandate haD been stolen across the country in July 25, 2018 general elections due to which almost all the main political and religious parties had reservations and they rejected the election results.

He said that it was the democratic and moral right of the PML-N to form government in Punjab as the masses have given a mandate to PML-N. He said that everyone including PTI must respect and honour the mandate and let the PML-N form government in Punjab.

He said that everyone must follow the democratic norms and traditions in this regard. He added that the PML-N would never allow any sort of horse-trading in Punjab.

On the other side, PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has thanked the people of her NA-72 constituency for supporting and voting her in July 25, 2018 general elections.

Talking to the party workers at her Dera in village Koobey Chak-Bajwat, she accepted her defeat and greeted her rival candidate Armughan Subhani for his victory. She also vowed to continue her mission to serve the local people without any political discrimination.

Likewise, the PML-N maintained its victory in PP-84 Khushab as its candidate Malik Waris Kallu defeated PTI’s Sardar Shujjah Khan Baloch in the general elections.

The MPA-elect thanked his voters for electing him to the provincial assembly seat in the general election 2018. Talking to the party workers and supporters at Kallu House, he said that he was obliged that the people came out in huge number to exercise their right to vote. He promised that he would stay in constant contact with them and solve their problems.

Former president Tehsil Bar Association Noor Pur Thal Raja Ashraf Hayat said peaceful holding of general elections is a big success of the institutions of the country. He said the law enforcement agencies deserve appreciation.

He congratulated the winners of the elections and called upon them to work in national interest. He called for the promotion of integrity and solidarity, and suggested the newly elected representatives to serve the nation with honesty and devotion.