Share:

MULTAN-As the PML-N and PTI have kicked off their campaigns to form government in Punjab, the efforts to grab independents also gained momentum and former PTI secretary general Jahangir Khan Tareen reportedly transported at least four MPAs from South Punjab to Bani Gala in his jet in an overnight successful operation.

Sources disclosed that recently elected independent MPA from Kabirwala Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Rafaqat Shah and Basharat Randhawa from Layyah as well as Hanif Pitafi enjoyed jet ride with Mr Tareen. Media reports disclosed that they have met with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and formally joined PTI at Bani Gala.

The four-hour Multan tour of Jahangir Tarin earned his party four MPAs which also alarmed other rival political parties. Sources disclosed that during his short stay, Jahangir Tarin also met with independent MPA from PP-217 Salman Naeem, who has toppled Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and convinced him to join PTI. He was an active worker of PTI and contested election as independent candidate when he was denied ticket.

Sources close to Salman Naeem confirmed that he had also received a call from Hamza Shahbaz, who offered him to join PML-N. However, he is likely to join PTI.

WORKERS PROTEST

Some workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest against party’s former secretary general Jahangir Tareen here outside Multan Press Club on Saturday.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Mr Tareen, the protesters assembled outside press club under the leadership of Rao Amjad and shouted slogans against party leader. The protesters also raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Talking to the journalists, the protesters said that they would not accept anyone’s agenda to create divide in the party.