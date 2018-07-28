Share:

SIALKOT-The Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has proved itself the third biggest political party after PML-N and PTI by getting maximum votes in all the five national constituencies of Sialkot in the general elections. According to the unofficial results, TLP candidate Syed Abbas Ali Shah got 19731 votes and remained on third position after PML-N and PTI in NA-72.

PML-N’s candidate Chaudhary Armughan Subhani won here by getting 129041 votes who defeated PTI’s candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan who got 91393 votes. However, TLP candidate Syed Abbas Ali Shah remained on third position by getting 19731 votes.

In NA-73, TLP candidate Rana Naeem Javaid clinched third position by getting 9953 votes. PML-N’s heavy weight Khawaja Muhammad Asif won here by getting 116957 votes, as he defeated PTI candidate Usman Dar who got 115464 votes.

In Pasrur city’s NA-74 constituency, TLP candidate Pir Shujaat Ali remained third by getting 34295 votes in the general elections. PML-N candidate Ali Zahid Hamid won by getting 97235 votes as he defeated PTI candidate Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas who got 93734 votes.

In Daska city’s NA-75 constituency, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Arslan Zafar remained on fourth position by getting 14772 votes. PML-N’s candidate Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah won here by getting 101617 votes. He defeated PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi who got 61432 votes.

In Sambrial city’s NA-76 constituency, TLP’s candidate Ch Amin remained third by getting 16872 votes. PML-N’s heavyweight Rana Shamim Ahmed got 133664 votes and defeated PTI’s candidate Brig (r) Muhammad Aslam who got 93190 votes.

The TLP did proper homework due to which TLP clinched third position in all the five constituencies of National Assembly in Sialkot district. They said that the TLP had left behind the MMA, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), PPP, MQM-P and the dissidents of the PML-N and PTI in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. The TLP candidates also gave a tough time to the rival candidates in all the five constituencies.

TORTURED BODY FOUND IN CANAL: The divers of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot fished out the dead body of an unknown person from BRB Canal near Bambaanwala-Daska.

The police said that some unknown accused brutally tortured to death the unknown person and threw the dead body into the canal to conceal their offence. The police shifted dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have started investigation with no clue or arrest.

Meanwhile, the Anti Smuggling Squad of Customs Collectorate has impounded several non-custom paid vehicles worth Rs60 million including BMW luxury car, during a special checking near Lala Musa (in Gujrat district.

The officials concerned said that the owners of these impounded non-custom paid vehicles had caused a great financial loss of Rs35 million to the country. Its teams also arrested the drivers of these impounded vehicles and sent them behind bars after registering a case against them.