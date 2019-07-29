Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that his father former president Asif Ali Zardari was not using an air conditioner (AC) facility in his prison cell.

Bilawal who along with sister Aseefa who were present at the remand hearing of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur addressed the media outside that he had discovered his father was not using the AC facility during his last visit to the prison.

“When I and Aseefa went to meet President Zardari in jail he himself had the AC shut. When we asked him about this, he replied this was not something big for him. I and Assefa are asking him to use this facility.”

This statement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US announced that A-class jail facilities for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will be withdrawn.

Bilawal also mentioned that there were no political prisoners during the past tenures of the PPP. The PPP chairman said PM Imran Khan should pray his party comes into power as they did not believe in revenge, warning of a severe outcome if the PML-N or Maulana Fazlur Rehman came into power.