A high-level meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa at Supreme Court Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad to discuss security arrangements regarding the upcoming SAARCLAW Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad in September 2019.

Chief Justices, Judges and lawyers of SAARC member countries will be attending the Conference.

The meeting was also attended by DG ISI, DG IB, IGP Islamabad and office bearers of SAARCLAW. In the meeting issues like issuance of visas to delegates, the security of the delegates, travel arrangements, hotel accommodations and related matters were comprehensively discussed.