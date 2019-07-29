Share:

A special Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Court in Lahore on Monday resumed hearing of a drug smuggling case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah .

Justice Khalid Basheer is scheduled to preside over the hearing of the case, according to reports.

In this regard, the Anti Narcotics Force’s (ANF) Lahore team has submitted a 60-page challan in the court and has accused 6 suspects, including Sanaullah.

Moreover, PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached the court to meet Sanaullah.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate rewarded him a judicial remand.

ANF had seized a large quantity of drugs from the possession of Sanaullah and lodged a case under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

The former provincial law minister has been alleged of carrying out business with drug smugglers, who had links with banned outfits.