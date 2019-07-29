Share:

SIALKOT - The authorities have issued alert about flooding in Chenab and local nullahs after India released water in Nullah Dek.

The discharge of flood water from India will result in rising water-level in River Chenab and flooding in local nullahs including nullah Dek, Palkhu and other local drains.

A district official earlier said that all the departments concerned have been put on high alert to monitor the flood situation in all the rivers in Punjab.

Rivers including Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala, Sialkot, Nullahs - Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter will be monitored round-the-clock, he said.

Nullah Dek enters in Pakistan from Zafarwal.

The district administration has established 22 flood relief camps in Sialkot for providing relief in case of any flood-like situation, official said.

Indus, Chenab and Ravi rivers have been in varying levels of floods passing through the province, officials said. Provincial irrigation department has issued flood warnings in several cities.

The Ravi River passing through Narowal currently with 4,470 cusecs of water.

The Flood Control Room has said that a torrent of 15,000 cusecs passing through Indus River in Rajanpur, due to rainfall in the mountains.

Rivers Indus, Kabul run in low, medium flood

At Kot Momin, Indus River is flowing with 316,000 cusec and Chenab with 54,000 cusec.

The water level is rising in the rivers and a flow of 90,000 cusecs of water is passing through the river at Qadirabad.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said rivers Indus and Kabul are flowing in low flood at Chashma Barrage and in medium flood in “Warsak - Nowshera Reach,” respectively.

According to daily FFC report, there is normal flow of water in all other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, including Indus in rest of the locations). Actual river flows, reservoir elevations & live storage indicated that the combined live storage in Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs stood at 8.026 MAF, which was much healthier than last year’s 5.508 MAF and was 58.66 percent of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

The westerly wave trough over the northern parts of the country has moved eastwards and lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas while the seasonal low lies over northeastern Balochistan.

Strong moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating into most parts of the country up to 5,000 feet. Yesterday’s low pressure area over northern Madhya Pradesh (India) has moved westwards now and lies over north-western Madhya Pradesh which is likely to affect southern parts of Pakistan during the next 24 hours.

A new monsoon low is likely to develop over northwestern Bay of Bengal.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over upper catchments of all major rivers besides Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

As a result, medium to high flood is expected in the nullahs of rivers Ravi & Chenab, including hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division (Punjab) during the next 24 hours.