HYDERABAD - At least four people including three children were killed and 20 others injured when passenger coaster overturned at Baghar Mori near Keenjhar Lake in district Thatta on Sunday.

According to reports received here, the passenger coaster was on its way from Keenjhar Lake after offering fateha at the shrine of saint Hazrat Datar Jameel Shah popularly known as Pir Pitho when their coaster met an accident.

The rescue teams and Edhi workers have reached the spot after receiving information about incident and shifted dead bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Makli.

After providing first aid, four serious passengers were shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

The emergency was declared in civil hospital Makli and doctors and other para- medical staff had been called for duties.

The Senior Superintendent of Police and other officers of the district administration have reached the civil hospitals and supervised rescue and relief activities.

Those who lost their lives were identified as 25 years old Reshmaan, 5 years old Assad, 9 years old Afshaan and six years old Irfan while Sonia, Farzana, Ayesha, Ihtasham and others were among injured persons.